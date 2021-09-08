Several more days of below-normal humidity on the way

A cold front moving through the area will bring more dry air to the ArkLaTex. The humidity will likely stay below normal through the weekend. The threat of rain will return by the middle of next week.

Wednesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. A cold front did produce a little rain over the northern part of the area. Most of the region has stayed dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures began in the 60s over most of the ArkLaTex with many locations in the lower 60s. We have seen enough sunshine to heat us back into the 90s this afternoon. The trend of mild nights and hot days will continue. The cold front moving through the area will usher in more dry air. This will allow nighttime temperatures to drop further. Lows Thursday morning will again drop well into the 60s. Daytime highs Thursday afternoon will likely be in the lower 90s.

Futurecast shows a few clouds associated with the cold front will clear out Wednesday night. Expect lots of sunshine Thursday. We will likely stay mostly clear Thursday night and the sunshine will return Friday. We will likely continue to see plenty of sunshine through the weekend. Lows this weekend will likely stay in the 60s. Daytime highs will likely heat up to the middle 90s.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will begin to increase early next week. This will result in warmer temperatures at night and slightly cooler temperatures during the day. It also means that the threat of rain will return with a slight chance Monday. Look for the rain to possibly increase a little Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures next week will be near normal. Highs will eventually settle into the lower 90s. Overnight lows will warm into the lower 70s.

In the tropics, we continue to watch a disorganized disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. This system has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next few days. It still appears as if it will not impact our area as it moves northeast towards Florida. Hurricane Larry continues to spin in the Atlantic and will likely move east of Bermuda and not threaten the east coast of the United States.

–Todd Warren