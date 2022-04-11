SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our Spring severe weather season will be in full gear this week as we could see multiple rounds of severe weather beginning this afternoon, and continuing Tuesday and Wednesday. The highest risk of impactful severe weather will be Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, and again Wednesday afternoon.

Warm and windy today: Our morning temperatures are in the 60s and low 70s, with highs forecast to return to the mid-80s again this afternoon. Wind will be gusting out of the south up to 30 miles per hour. There is a low chance of any rain between sunrise and 5 p.m., as it will be otherwise mostly cloudy.

Forecast high temperatures Monday afternoon

Severe storms are possible late this afternoon into tonight:

Severe weather threat this evening into tonight:

Round 1 of potentially severe storms will develop late this afternoon into tonight. A strong line of thunderstorms will develop along a cold front north of the ArkLaTex late this afternoon. These storms will build south into the northern ArkLaTex this evening posing a threat of very large hail, a few damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ or level 2 (out of 5) outlook for areas near and north of I-30. A strong cap or lid on the atmosphere may prevent these storms from developing so the severe weather threat today is conditional on that cap holding or not. Stay weather aware by enabling severe weather alerts on your phone, and download our weather app for watches and warnings.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Severe weather threat increases Tuesday:

Severe weather risk Tuesday into Tuesday night

Rounds 2 and 3 of severe weather occur Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning.

A disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere combined with the warm and humid weather will trigger a round of storms tomorrow afternoon (noon – 5 p.m.). These storms will be capable of all severe weather threats, but it’s also possible the strongest storms with this round will be east of the ArkLaTex.

Confidence is higher that a 3rd round of storms will bring a threat of severe weather Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. These storms will develop to our west in central Texas and move into the ArkLaTex after sunset. These storms between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday will be capable of damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail. There is a ‘Slight Risk’ or level 2 outlook for all areas of the ArkLaTex.

The highest threat of severe weather will occur Wednesday afternoon:

An ‘Enhanced Risk’ or level 3 outlook for severe weather arrives Wednesday afternoon as a strong upper level low will drive a cold front through the ArkLaTex. All of the ingredients for severe storms will line up in the afternoon to bring storms capable of high wind, hail, and several tornadoes. We will concentrate on this threat in more detail in the upcoming days. In the meantime, make sure you review your severe weather safety plan at home and at work. If you live in a mobile home make plans to stay somewhere else that offers more safety this week.

Wednesday afternoon severe weather outlook

Dry Thursday before more scattered storms Easter weekend: The one day without rain or storms this week will be Thursday, as highs will drop into the 70s for a day following our strong cold front Wednesday.

A warm front will return late Friday and this weekend bringing scattered showers and storms through Easter weekend. It’s too far out to declare any severe weather threat, but we will keep you updated!