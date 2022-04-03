Our next round of strong to severe storms is expected to move across the AkLaTex Monday night. All severe weather threats will be possible including heavy rain. Dry and pleasant weather will return for the rest of next week.

Severe weather outlook for the week ahead

Monday night severe threat: Thunderstorms will move across the ArkLaTex Monday night and will bring the threat of damaging wind, tornadoes, very heavy rain, and a little hail. The Storm Prediction Center just upgraded Monday night’s severe risk level to 3 or ‘enhanced’. That means that we could see numerous severe weather reports most of which will be from damaging wind.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Thunderstorm timing: Futurecast shows that we will begin to see clouds increase over the ArkLaTex late Sunday night. Monday is looking mostly cloudy as most of the area will stay dry. It is possible that we could see some rain with thunder over the extreme northern edge of the area. Storms will develop to our west Monday afternoon and evening and begin to move east. We will likely see the severe weather threat increase late Monday evening. The storms will move across the ArkLaTex from 9 pm Monday evening to about 6 am Tuesday morning. The activity is currently expected to arrive in Texarkana between midnight and 2 am and in Shreveport between 1 am and 3 am.

Tornado threat: All hi-res models show that we will have the potential of a few tornadoes. The threat will be highest over the southern ¾ of the area including all of NE & E TX, all of NW LA, and parts of SW AR south of I-30.

Futurecast 72 hr rainfall potential

Rainfall Potential: As of right now, it looks like rainfall totals from our next round of storms could be somewhat heavier than what we received last week. Futurecast continues to show that most of the area will receive 1 to 1.5” of rain. We could see several locations receive more than 2” of rain.





Pleasant weather for most of next week Once this next system moves out of the ArkLaTex early Tuesday morning, we will settle into a dry and pleasant weather pattern for the rest of this week. High temperatures will mainly be in the 70s with 80s returning by the beginning of next week. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 40s and 50s. We could end the ten-day period with another chance of showers and thunderstorms next Tuesday and Wednesday.