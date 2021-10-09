Severe storms are possible Sunday night into early Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The remainder of the weekend is expected to be breezy, unseasonably warm, and dry. Our next cold front will bring the threat of severe storms Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Saturday night into Sunday: The weather should be enjoyable for outdoor activities Saturday evening through Sunday morning. It will be breezy and mild overnight with a south breeze of 10 miles per hour and low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The south breeze is bringing a surge in Gulf moisture which will bring higher humidity in the next 24 hours, this will be the fuel for thunderstorm development Sunday night.

Overnight lows Saturday night into Sunday morning

There are no concerns for severe weather from sunrise until sunset Sunday. If you have outdoor plans expect it will be a lot like Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, a breezy south wind gusting over 15 miles per hour at times, and partly cloudy skies.

Sunday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Sunday night into Monday morning: The main weather story will be the arrival of the cold front which will bring a line of thunderstorms through the region Sunday night through at least sunrise Monday morning. There remains some uncertainty with the timing of the storms, but we may begin to see the potential for severe weather by 11 p.m. or midnight Sunday.

Sunday forecast high temperatures

The Storm Prediction Center has most of northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas under a ‘slight risk’ for severe storms. This is the area storms will be strongest before weakening overnight. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. This threat will be highest in the ‘slight risk’ area between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The front will be approaching the I-20 corridor of Texas and Louisiana by sunrise Monday morning. Thunderstorms will likely be weakening at this point, but severe weather can’t be ruled out along I-20 in Shreveport, Marshall, Jefferson, and Minden. The storms will mainly be capable of damaging wind gusts in this ‘marginal risk’ area as the threat for tornadoes should wane as the storms weaken somewhat overnight. Rainfall accumulations will be less than an inch in most areas, and the threat for roadway flooding is low.

Monday will turn into a breezy day with some sunshine returning in the afternoon. High will be in the low to mid-80s.

A storm system will develop in the Plains again next week. The ArkLaTex will again be in the ‘warm sector’ ahead of this system for much of the week. This will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s throughout the week with a slight chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

A higher chance of rain will arrive late Thursday into Friday as the front passes through the region. The threat for severe weather appears lower with this next front, but we will have to keep an eye on how it develops throughout the week. A return of Fall temperatures is expected next weekend with highs falling into the 70s behind this front next Saturday and Sunday.