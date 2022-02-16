SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a breezy and warm Wednesday across the ArkLaTex, but a cold front will bring some big changes Thursday morning, including the threat of a few strong to severe storms.

You will feel some of the changes in the air this morning. Your out-the-door temperatures in the hours around sunrise will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be windy today, with sustained winds out of the south at 15 to 20 miles per hour, with occasional gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Forecast high temperatures Wednesday

High temperatures will be quite warm, winding up in the mid-70s due to the south breeze off the Gulf and some sunshine. Skies will be mostly cloudy today, and there will only be a 20 percent chance of a spotty rain shower, so you should be safe to leave the umbrella at home in most areas.

The big weather change will arrive Thursday morning. There are 2 potential time periods for severe weather. The first will be from midnight until 6 a.m. I don’t expect we will see much if any storm activity during this time period, but if any storms manage to develop near and north of I-30 these thunderstorms may be capable of high wind.

Thursday morning severe weather outlook

The bigger window for severe weather will be 5 a.m. to noon Thursday. A cold front will bring scattered storms prior to sunrise across east Texas and Oklahoma, and these storms will strengthen as they move east into Arkansas and Louisiana just after sunrise. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ outlook for severe weather, with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat, followed by large hail, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Rainfall accumulations will only be .25 to .50 inches.

The severe weather threat should end by the late morning or early afternoon with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s Thursday. The cooler air will arrive Thursday night as lows will be in the 20s and 30s, followed by highs in the 50s under clearing skies Friday.

The weekend will be wonderful. Highs will be in the mid-60s under sunny skies Saturday, and near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies Sunday.

It’s looking like much-needed rainfall will be arriving next week. A stationary front will stall across the ArkLaTex for much of the week bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the week. Rainfall accumulations could be 2 to 4 inches across most of the ArkLaTex.