Severe storms are possible Wednesday, chilly end to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We should enjoy some quiet and comfortable weather Tuesday before a cold front brings a big change to our weather pattern Wednesday. This front will bring the threat of severe weather, and cool highs into the 60s late in the week.

It feels much better this morning as our sunrise and early day temperatures will be in the low 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Humidity will stay low today with highs in the upper 70s north of I-30 to the low and mid-80s everywhere else. Coming off a few days of 90-degree record-breaking highs it will feel noticeably better.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The day will start out with sunshine in most areas, but by the afternoon a surge of Pacific moisture will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies. No rain is expected today, but we may begin to see a few showers and thunderstorms before sunrise Wednesday.

The threat of severe thunderstorms will increase Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. If the storms can tap into warm air during the late morning and early afternoon they will be capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few brief tornadoes. The tornado threat is low, but a few tornadoes embedded within a squall line can’t be ruled out. The main window for severe weather will be from 7-9 a.m. in the morning until 3 p.m. in the afternoon. It is possible a 2nd round of storms could develop in the late afternoon after the morning round, but the jury is still out whether or not these late-day storms would be capable of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the ArkLaTex in a ‘marginal risk’ outlook meaning 1 or 2 severe storms will be possible in this area, with a higher likelihood of scattered severe storms in the ‘slight risk’ area south of I-20.

The thunderstorms tomorrow will be capable of heavy rain as well, as it wouldn’t be surprising to see much of the ArkLaTex pick up 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. This would be beneficial as drought conditions have been expanding and worsening over the past 2 months.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Wednesday night

It will turn windy and cooler behind the front Wednesday evening into Thursday. Sustained northwest winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour will push dry air into the region ending the rainfall. Wind gusts throughout the day Thursday will be between 30 and 40 miles per hour. This will have significant impacts on any outdoor plans you may have. Tempeatures will also be chilly with highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday.

The wind will relax as we head into the weekend giving us some great Fall weather for Halloween. Weekend morning temperatures will be in the 40s, with afternoon highs in the 70s under mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.