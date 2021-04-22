Severe storms possible Friday and again next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will enjoy a quiet and comfortable Thursday, before a warm front and cold front move across the region tomorrow bringing the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon through Friday night.

Expect another cool morning today as temperatures will be in the low 40s before 9 a.m. We do have a few light rain showers north of I-30, but these look like they will fizzle out and we should be dry for the remainder of the day. Clouds will increase later this afternoon and into tonight.

Temperatures are expected to be very nice once the sun is up. We will warm into the low to mid-60s by noon, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s later in the afternoon. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

Clouds will increase overnight, and a few rain showers will be possible with lows in the 50s. No severe weather is expected overnight or Friday morning but we may have some occasional light rain around during the morning commute.

Severe weather outlook Friday afternoon through Friday night

The severe weather threat will increase from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. A line of thunderstorms will develop to the west of the ArkLaTex in the early afternoon as a cold front approaches the region. These storms may become severe as soon as the early afternoon as they move into our counties and parishes. The Storm Prediction Center indicates a ‘Slight Risk’ outlook, which means scattered severe storms are possible. Initially, the storms may be capable of large hail, but as they strengthen a damaging wind gust or isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

A warm front will move into the I-20 corridor during the late afternoon and evening and that will enhance the threat for a few tornadoes as well as heavy rain. Futurecast shows the warm front near I-20 at 6 p.m. Where the front stalls the heaviest rain will occur, and this could be further north or south than what Futurecast is indicating.

Futurecast showing the location of a warm front around I-20 Friday evening

The severe weather threat will come to an end in all areas Friday night or early Saturday morning. Notice the location of the heaviest rain will be near the warm front, where 2 to 3 inches of rain will be possible. This could lead to some roadway flooding Friday evening.

Potential rainfall accumulations Friday into early Saturday

The weekend looks great! We should dry out quickly Saturday with some sun returning and highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Warmer and sunny Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

Enjoy the break from storms while we have it, it still looks like another cold front will bring a threat of strong to severe storms late Tuesday into Wednesday next week.