Severe storms possible late Monday into Tuesday morning

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm front and cold front combination will bring the chance of strong to severe storms later today. The main severe weather threat will be damaging wind gusts, with a lower but existing threat for tornadoes and large hail as well. 

Monday p.m. through sunrise Tuesday severe weather risk

The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘slight risk’ or a level 2 threat on the 1 to 5 scale mainly across east Texas and Louisiana where scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible. A ‘marginal risk’ extends further north where 1 to 2 severe storms will be possible. 

1-hour radar loop

The warm front is expected to bring lightly scattered showers and isolated storms this morning, but no severe weather is expected through the morning. 

Temperatures are in the 50s and low 60s, and most areas will reach the 60s and low 70s this afternoon. 

Monday forecast highs


Rain and thunderstorms will become more widespread this afternoon as an area of low pressure churns across the region and interacts with our warm front. The strongest storms may be later this evening into tonight, with the severe weather threat tapering off overnight. We may see a few lingering showers early Tuesday morning but dry air will take over for much of the day Tuesday.

Expected rainfall accumulations will average .5 inches to 1 inch, but due to the expected thunderstorms, we may see many areas receive over 1 inch of rain. Isolated flash flooding could be possible if any areas receive a few rounds of storms, but widespread flash flood issues aren’t likely to occur. 


We’ll stay dry Wednesday with pleasant Spring temperatures for the rest of the week as highs will be in the 60s and 70s. 

We will be in a zonal flow Wednesday through Friday which means we won’t see any major ridges or troughs bring any significant weather or temperature swings. A few disturbances in the flow will bring slight to scattered chances for rain Thursday through Saturday. 

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 57°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 90% 65° 57°

Tuesday

64° / 47°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 64° 47°

Wednesday

71° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 71° 55°

Thursday

72° / 59°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 72° 59°

Friday

76° / 60°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 76° 60°

Saturday

73° / 61°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 73° 61°

Sunday

77° / 66°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 77° 66°

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss