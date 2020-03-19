Breaking News
280 coronavirus cases confirmed in Louisiana, 2 new in NWLA

Severe storms possible late Thursday, warm and breezy ahead of our next cold front

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are starting the day with a few light rain showers across the northern ArkLaTex. The majority of the thunderstorm activity will hold off until this afternoon through tonight.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

It is a very warm morning, temperatures are in the 60s and low 70s. This warm and humid air at the surface will set the stage for thunderstorms later today as a cold front approaches the region. We are lacking upper-level support for severe storms at the moment, but that support will arrive late in the day. These storms will tap into warm air as highs are expected to be in the 70s and mid 80s. It will be breezy with winds gusting over 20 miles per hour.

Scattered severe storms capable of high wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes will develop near I-30 this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘slight risk’ of severe storms along and north of I-30 including Texarkana. There is a lesser threat through the I-20 corridor including Shreveport, where 1 or 2 storms will be capable of mainly high wind and hail late this evening into tonight.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

We are not in the Friday severe weather outlook, but a few storms Friday morning will produce lightning and gusty winds the cold front continues to pass through the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of the day Friday with highs falling into the 50s and 60s.

We will get a break from the rain Saturday, so this will be a great day to be outside after being stuck inside this week for a variety of reasons. Rain will return Saturday night into Sunday. Due to the cooler temperatures, no severe weather is expected Sunday.

Rainfall accumulations will be highest along and south of I-20 over the next 4 days where we could some 2 to 3 inch accumulations.

There is a Flash Flood Watch through this evening for Red River and McCurtain counties, where heavy rain fell yesterday. If we see any localized flash flooding Thursday, it could be in these areas where the ground is saturated and runoff will occur quickly.

I’ve dropped the rain chances early next week, and we are in for a big warmup heading into the middle of next week as highs will warm into the mid-80s Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 68°

Friday

71° / 48°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 70% 71° 48°

Saturday

64° / 50°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 64° 50°

Sunday

63° / 52°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 63° 52°

Monday

71° / 59°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 71° 59°

Tuesday

78° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 78° 66°

Wednesday

85° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 85° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

72°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

76°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

77°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

74°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

71°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

70°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Trending Stories

Don't Miss