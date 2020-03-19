Severe storms possible late Thursday, warm and breezy ahead of our next cold front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are starting the day with a few light rain showers across the northern ArkLaTex. The majority of the thunderstorm activity will hold off until this afternoon through tonight.

It is a very warm morning, temperatures are in the 60s and low 70s. This warm and humid air at the surface will set the stage for thunderstorms later today as a cold front approaches the region. We are lacking upper-level support for severe storms at the moment, but that support will arrive late in the day. These storms will tap into warm air as highs are expected to be in the 70s and mid 80s. It will be breezy with winds gusting over 20 miles per hour.

Scattered severe storms capable of high wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes will develop near I-30 this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘slight risk’ of severe storms along and north of I-30 including Texarkana. There is a lesser threat through the I-20 corridor including Shreveport, where 1 or 2 storms will be capable of mainly high wind and hail late this evening into tonight.

We are not in the Friday severe weather outlook, but a few storms Friday morning will produce lightning and gusty winds the cold front continues to pass through the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of the day Friday with highs falling into the 50s and 60s.

We will get a break from the rain Saturday, so this will be a great day to be outside after being stuck inside this week for a variety of reasons. Rain will return Saturday night into Sunday. Due to the cooler temperatures, no severe weather is expected Sunday.

Rainfall accumulations will be highest along and south of I-20 over the next 4 days where we could some 2 to 3 inch accumulations.

There is a Flash Flood Watch through this evening for Red River and McCurtain counties, where heavy rain fell yesterday. If we see any localized flash flooding Thursday, it could be in these areas where the ground is saturated and runoff will occur quickly.

I’ve dropped the rain chances early next week, and we are in for a big warmup heading into the middle of next week as highs will warm into the mid-80s Wednesday.

