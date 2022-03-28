A fast-moving disturbance will bring thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex very late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with severe weather looking promising. More rain will be possible early this weekend and again through parts of next week.

High temperatures so far today

More normal temperatures to return: The workweek has picked up where the weekend left off. Monday was another warm day around the ArkLaTex despite a rather cloudy start. An afternoon mix of sunshine and clouds has warmed temperatures back into the low 80s over much of the area. Look for another rather warm day Tuesday. Lows Tuesday morning will settle into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Daytime highs Tuesday will return to the upper 70s to lower 80s. Temperatures will stay above normal Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Expect more normal daytime temperatures through most of next week. Highs will mainly be in the 70s. Overnight lows will be a little above normal mainly in the 50s.

Our next severe weather threat? Another strong disturbance will bring a quick shot of strong to severe storms to the ArkLaTex very late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a level 2 slight severe weather risk for pretty much all of the ArkLaTex. The risk will be highest over the eastern and southeastern edges of the area where the storms arrive later. Damaging wind will likely be our biggest concern although a tornado or two will be possible especially late Wednesday morning as the storms begin to move out of our area.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will see clouds return to our area Monday night. Expect a cloudy and rather windy day Tuesday. Thunderstorms will develop to our west Tuesday afternoon and evening and will likely enter the northwestern part of the area very late Tuesday night. These storms will quickly march through our area Wednesday morning and will likely exit the area either very late Wednesday morning or early Wednesday afternoon. Clouds will decrease over the ArkLaTex Wednesday night and sunshine will return for Thursday and most of Friday.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

A windy few days: Wind will be an issue even when the storms are not around Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday we will see a south wind of 15 to 20 mph with gusts of over 20. Wednesday will be even windier with a southwesterly wind of 15 to 25 mph. Gusts could approach 30 and will be even stronger in thunderstorm areas.





Rainfall Potential: Given the speed at which Wednesday’s disturbance will move through the ArkLaTex, rainfall totals will be much lighter than that received from last week’s storms. Models indicate that most of the ArkLaTex will receive anywhere from ½ to 1” of rain. It appears that we will see several chances of rain from Saturday through most of next week. Another ½ to 1” looks to be possible during this period. Stay Tuned!!