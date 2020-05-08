Severe threat ending, cooler and dry weather Mother’s Day weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The severe weather threat is coming to an end as the last of the storms exit Sabine and Natchitoches parishes. Sunshine is returning to areas north of I-20, and a clearing trend will continue through the afternoon.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

It will remain breezy this afternoon with a northwest wind gusting over 20 miles per hour. The sun should help warm us into the 70s this afternoon before cooler air drops in tonight. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and low 50s, with a pleasant but cool start to Mother’s Day weekend. Saturday highs will be in the 60s and low 70s, and Mother’s Day highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

