Severe threat ending, cooler and dry weather Mother’s Day weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The severe weather threat is coming to an end as the last of the storms exit Sabine and Natchitoches parishes. Sunshine is returning to areas north of I-20, and a clearing trend will continue through the afternoon.

It will remain breezy this afternoon with a northwest wind gusting over 20 miles per hour. The sun should help warm us into the 70s this afternoon before cooler air drops in tonight. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and low 50s, with a pleasant but cool start to Mother’s Day weekend. Saturday highs will be in the 60s and low 70s, and Mother’s Day highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 52°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 77° 52°

Saturday

70° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 70° 47°

Sunday

77° / 54°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 77° 54°

Monday

76° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 76° 55°

Tuesday

78° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 62°

Wednesday

85° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 85° 67°

Thursday

86° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 86° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

74°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

70°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

53°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

56°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

