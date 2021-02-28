Radar

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM now includes Shreveport and Texarkana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – 6:30 PM Update: The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now extended to the south to include Interstate 20 and portions of Northwest Louisiana. Again the main impacts will be damaging winds and large hail. Although, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Thunderstorms are continuing to grow in intensity to the west. Later tonight, the showers and storms will move into Shreveport Bossier!

Earlier Sunday, we did see a few thunderstorms reach severe limits in McCurtain County in Southeast Oklahoma. Over time, a line of showers and storms will slowly move to the south. As of now, the main concern is damaging winds and large hail. Although, an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out. The cold front will reach Shreveport-Bossier near 7-8 PM. Models are showing the line of showers and storms to really slow down near midnight. As the original line of storms weakens, the upper dynamics will lead to more rain late tonight into Monday. Along with severe weather, some flooding will be possible in spots. The region could see 2-4″ of rain but I am thinking higher totals will fall along and south of Interstate 20.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
Monday morning is shaping up to be very wet. Temperatures will be cooler behind the front. Most of Monday’s rain will occur south of Interstate 30. Monday will not be a total washout but we will see more rain than not. As the upper low finally moves to the east, the rain will decrease from the west to the east on Tuesday.

Rainfall totals

Wednesday will be a nice dry afternoon with temperatures in the 60s. The active weather pattern will push another upper level shortwave through Thursday evening and Friday. The rain will come to an end Friday night. Next weekend is looking great! Despite a Pacific front on Friday, temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

The next seven days

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

