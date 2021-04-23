Radar

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain likely this afternoon into tonight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Confidence is increasing that we will see severe thunderstorms this afternoon, and all severe weather hazards will be possible including heavy rain that could lead to some roadway flooding.

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the ArkLaTex in the ‘Enhanced Risk ‘ outlook for severe storms. This is a level 3 threat on the 1 to 5 scale. The severe weather window will open by mid-afternoon (2-4 p.m.) and continue for a few hours past midnight.

Severe weather risk Friday afternoon into Friday night

By definition, an ‘Enhanced Risk’ means numerous severe storms possible, significant wind damage, large hail, and a few isolated tornadoes. Storm coverage is expected to be widespread with a few intense persistent thunderstorms.

We may see an occasional light rain shower through the morning, but no severe weather is expected through at least 1 p.m.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

We will begin to see thunderstorms increase in coverage and intensity across east Texas and Oklahoma by 2-4 p.m. As these storms initially get going they will be capable of large hail. As a warm front moves in south of I-20 by 4 to 5 p.m. the threat for damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes will increase. The warm front will bring very heavy rain as it moves into the I-20 corridor this evening. We will also likely see heavy rain and severe weather near the I-30 corridor as well as the initial round of storms strengthens and moves east. After sunset, this will primarily become a damaging wind and flash flood threat, with storms winding down close to midnight in all areas.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Storm threats Friday into Friday night

A significant threat for some areas tonight will be flash flooding. Widespread accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are likely, and a corridor of rainfall in the 3 to 5-inch range will be possible near the I-20 corridor. Flash flooding is possible on roads and in poor drainage areas.

Potential rainfall accumulations Friday through early Saturday

Rain will likely end by sunrise leaving us a very nice weekend. Your temperatures today (Friday), will be noticeably warmer in the morning starting out near 60 degrees, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday forecast high temperatures

It will be breezy Saturday, but this dry north wind will drop our humidity, bring sunshine back, which will warm our highs into the 70s and low 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 degrees again.

Next week will begin dry but we will see another strong storm system move in midweek. Rain and thunderstorms will be possible from late Tuesday into Wednesday. The exact timing of the highest severe weather threat will come into focus in the upcoming days.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

