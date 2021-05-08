Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain possible for Mother’s Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A very warm afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the middle and upper 80s. Winds are very breezy out of the south transporting moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. As clouds and moisture increase, temperatures will only drop down into the upper 60s and lower 70s. For Mother’s Day, a Slight Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms is expected across the ArkLaTex.

SPC Outlook for Sunday

Sunday morning, we will likely wake up to warm and cloudy conditions. An isolated shower or two could be possible. During the day a cold front and daytime heating will trigger showers and storms. Some storms could become strong. The main concerns will be damaging winds and large hail. Although, an isolated tornado or two can’t be completely ruled out. In addition, to severe weather, heavy rain will be likely.

Rainfall totals through Wednesday

Rain and thunderstorms will likely stick around from Sunday all the way through Wednesday. During this timeframe, the region could see between 2-3 inches of rain. Yes, some heavier totals near five inches are very possible. With the grounds being saturated, it will not take much to cause some localized flooding concerns if we see too much rain in a short period of time. The rainy period will end on Thursday. Sunshine will return Thursday-Saturday.

The next seven days