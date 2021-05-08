Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain possible for Mother’s Day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A very warm afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the middle and upper 80s. Winds are very breezy out of the south transporting moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. As clouds and moisture increase, temperatures will only drop down into the upper 60s and lower 70s. For Mother’s Day, a Slight Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms is expected across the ArkLaTex.

SPC Outlook for Sunday
CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Sunday morning, we will likely wake up to warm and cloudy conditions. An isolated shower or two could be possible. During the day a cold front and daytime heating will trigger showers and storms. Some storms could become strong. The main concerns will be damaging winds and large hail. Although, an isolated tornado or two can’t be completely ruled out. In addition, to severe weather, heavy rain will be likely.

Rainfall totals through Wednesday

Rain and thunderstorms will likely stick around from Sunday all the way through Wednesday. During this timeframe, the region could see between 2-3 inches of rain. Yes, some heavier totals near five inches are very possible. With the grounds being saturated, it will not take much to cause some localized flooding concerns if we see too much rain in a short period of time. The rainy period will end on Thursday. Sunshine will return Thursday-Saturday.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss