SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a warm and humid Wednesday, followed by our next chance of severe weather arriving Thursday. Numerous severe thunderstorms are expected with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat.

Warm with only a slight chance of spotty showers today: We will begin the day in the upper 60s and low 70s with scattered clouds. There will only be a slight chance of rain after the noon hour, and any rain that does pop-up won’t stick around long. High temperatures will range from the low 80s in the northern ArkLaTex, to the upper 80s in all other areas. Wind will be light through the morning, but breezy at times this afternoon out of the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

FutureCast

Severe thunderstorms expected Thursday: There are 2 windows for severe weather, one will open late tonight, but the main window will be late Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

Severe weather risk overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning

Round 1 tonight: Thunderstorms that develop in Texas and Oklahoma late this afternoon will brush the northern ArkLaTex late tonight (7 p.m. to midnight). The Storm Prediction Center has areas north of I-30 in the severe weather outlook as these storms could bring high wind gusts. There is a lot of uncertainty with this overnight round. It is possible the storms could pass north of us and not impact the ArkLaTex.

Round 2 tomorrow: An area of low pressure will drag a cold front across the ArkLaTex late tomorrow morning through the afternoon and evening. We have a large window for severe storms. Thunderstorms could develp by the mid to late morning across the northern ArkLaTex, with the storms moving southeast into the remainder of the ArkLaTex during the afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has an ‘Enhanced Risk’ outlook for most areas. This is a level 3 threat on the 1 to 5 scale. An Ehnanced Risk means numerous severe thunderstorms are expected. The primay threat will be for damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 or 70 miles per hour. These winds will cause tree and power line damage. There is a lesser threat for tornadoes, but a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out ahead of the main line of storms midday tomorrow, or a brief tornado may occur within the line of storms itself during the afternoon and evening.

The line of storms will be slow-moving so the rain will add up. Accumulations look to average 1 to 2 inches in most areas. It appears some 3 to 4 inch totals may be possible in some areas. That much rain in a short period of time can cause some roadway flooding, so we will have to be alert for that, but it won’t be a widespread issue.

Early taste of summer this weekend into next week: Mother’s Day weekend will turn HOT! High pressure will build bringing more sunshine, heat, and humidity. Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday, and into the mid 90s Sunday afternoon. The hot and dry weather will continue through at least the middle of next week.