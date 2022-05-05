SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop late this morning, with the storms strengthening as they move across the ArkLaTex this afternoon into this evening. There is a high threat of damaging straight-line wind gusts, but tornadoes and flash flooding will also be possible today.

The setup: Warm and humid air will be drawn into the ArkLaTex this morning which will be the fuel or juice for the thunderstorms to feed on. An incoming area of low pressure and a trailing cold front will introduce the rest of the ingredients and be the triggers for thunderstorms to rapidly develop midday.

Risk level: This is an ‘Enhanced Risk’ for severe weather, a level 3 threat on the 1 to 5 scale. This means numerous severe thunderstorms are expected and a few of the storms could be intense.



Threats: The primary severe weather threat today is for damaging straight-line wind gusts. The tornado threat will be highest with any storms that manage to develop ahead of the main squall line sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. We may also have a few tornadoes embedded within the line of thunderstorms. These are usually weak and brief in duration, but can still cause a lot damage.

Timing: This timing won’t be exact, but the severe weather threat will increase in northeast Texas and Oklahoma by the late morning. The thunderstorms will move into Arkansas, impacting Texarkana in the early afternoon as well as cities near Atlanta, Marshall, and Jefferson in Texas. The storms will be arriving in Shreveport/Bossier by the mid to late afternoon, as well as locations near Minden, Hope, and Carthage. The threat will be highest south of I-20 in Red River, Sabine, and Natchitoches parishes in the early evening with some severe weather potential lingering after sunset south of I-20.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast updated hourly



What to do today: Make sure you are in a safe building by the time the storms reach your location. Do not shelter in a mobile home or a car. Enable wireless emergency alerts if you have a smartphone, use a NOAA weather radio, and download Your Weather Authority app.

Heavy rain is also possible today: Most areas will receive 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, but there will be some areas that pick up 3 to 4 inches of rain. Roadway flooding will be possible, particularly during the afternoon and evening commute hours.

Potential rainfall through tonight

Today’s temperatures: With the rain arriving earlier in the day across the northern ArkLaTex high temperatures near and north of I-30 will be in the 70s. The areas impacted by the thunderstorms this afternoon will have a chance to warm into the low and mid-80s.

High temperatures Thursday

Hot weather returns this weekend: We will dry out Friday with one more day in the 80s, but the temperature dial will go above 90 this weekend and for much of next week as high pressure builds over the region. This will also keep our weather pattern dry Friday afternoon through at least next Wednesday.