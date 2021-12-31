Severe thunderstorms are possible in some areas tonight and New Year’s Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a breezy and warm Friday, and most areas will be dry for New Year’s celebrations tonight, but the northern ArkLaTex will have to be on the lookout for severe storms late tonight, with a higher threat for a few severe storms across the entire ArkLaTex tomorrow.

Temperatures are warming into the 60s this morning ahead of a strong cold front expected to move in late tonight. A south wind off the Gulf Of Mexico will push warm and humid air in throughout the day and highs will be near record levels, in the 70s and low 80s. A south wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour will gust up to 20 miles per hour at times.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Severe weather threat tonight:

The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘slight risk’ of severe thunderstorms north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Scattered severe storms capable of high wind, large hail, and an isolated tornado will be possible between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday in these areas, with a lesser but existing threat for severe weather extending south into Texarkana and the I-30 corridor. Based on the latest forecast model runs, it doesn’t look like we’ll see many storms until after 6 a.m. tomorrow when a strong cold front begins to move into the ArkLaTex.

Severe weather threat New Year’s Day:

A line of thunderstorms will develop around sunrise in northeast Texas and Oklahoma. These storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail as they move across much of the region between sunrise and the early to mid-afternoon. Conditions are favorable for a tornado or two to develop within the line of thunderstorms, but the main threats will be hail and high wind. These storms look to move through the Texarkana area in the morning and perhaps reach Shreveport in the late morning or early afternoon. The severe weather threat will come to an end during the afternoon hours as the front moves east of the ArkLaTex.

Get ready for a significant temperature change. We have been breaking record highs consistently throughout December, but early January is going to be COLD!

Sunrise temperatures Sunday morning

Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the teens and 20s. Protect your pets, pipes, and plants as we will see a hard freeze Saturday night, and also Sunday night.

A breezy north wind Sunday morning near 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour will bring wind-chill temperatures as low as the single digits in some areas. Between the rain and the cold air this will be a good weekend to find comfortable indoor plans. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with those colder wind-chill temperatures throughout the day.

Monday will be cold with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s, but with light wind and sunshine, highs will return to the low 50s, with the warming trend taking us back to near 70 degrees by next Wednesday.