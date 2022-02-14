SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will have a few sunny and comfortable days to begin the week, this will be followed by a strong cold front midweek bringing a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Coming off a cool weekend it’s a chilly Monday morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, we may see some light frost through 8 a.m. A south breeze and mostly sunny skies will warm our temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s, near-perfect this afternoon.

Tuesday will be a great day as well, but it will turn breezy ahead of our next cold front with a south wind gusting up to 20 miles per hour, high temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.

The breezy, warm, and increasingly cloudy weather will continue for much of the day Wednesday before our cold front arrives late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex in the ‘Slight Risk’ outlook for severe weather, meaning scattered severe storms are possible. Storms will be capable of high wind, large hail, and a few tornadoes. The most likely window for severe weather looks to be 9 p.m. Wednesday, through 6 a.m. Thursday morning as a line of thunderstorms moves across the region. There will be some adjustments to the timing and threats in the upcoming days so keep up with the forecast this week.

Severe thunderstorms outlook late Wednesday through sunrise Thursday

Severe thunderstorm outlook Thursday after sunrise

The forecast models are still trying to get a handle on the speed of the system which will have a lot to do with how much rain we receive. Our in-house model moves the system through quickly resulting in rainfall accumulations of 1 inch or less. A slower system would result in widespread accumulations of 1 to 2 inches with isolated amounts up to or over 3 inches.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Thursday

Cool and dry air will give us a chilly and sunny end to the week. The weekend is looking great with high temperatures in the 60s under mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.