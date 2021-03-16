Severe thunderstorms possible late Tuesday into Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ingredients for severe thunderstorms will begin to align late Tuesday afternoon, with multiple rounds of storms possible between Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon. The most significant severe weather is expected Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon.

We have had a few isolated thunderstorms in East Texas and Louisiana where temperatures are in the 60s. These storms aren’t expected to be severe through the morning, but may bring lightning and brief heavy rainfall.

Temperatures across the northern ArkLaTex will be in the 40s and 50s with increasing clouds through the morning. It will turn into a mostly cloudy day, with the occasional stray shower or thunderstorm mainly along and south of I-20 through sunset. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, with a light south breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Severe weather threat round 1 (This evening into tonight):

A warm front will move north from the coast arriving in the ArkLaTex late this afternoon and evening. It will likely bring a few scattered storms south of I-20 through the evening that will initially be capable of high wind and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘slight risk’ of strong to severe storms further north between I-20 and I-30 overnight. There is some concern that a few storms late tonight and very early Wednesday could bring tornadoes, which is why we have seen the slight risk area expanded.

Severe weather threat tonight and tomorrow

Severe weather round 2 (Wednesday morning through early afternoon):

A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex just before sunrise Wednesday morning bringing a line of thunderstorms with it. The storms early in the morning across east Texas and Oklahoma will be capable of a few damaging wind gusts and large hail, with an embedded brief tornado possible within the line of storms.

This initial round of storms will continue into Arkansas and Louisiana during the mid to late morning carrying the same severe weather threats.

There is expected to be some redevelopment in the early afternoon close to the Texas/Louisiana border. As the storms grow in size and strength we will see more of a window for a few tornadoes to impact mainly northwest Louisiana and southern Arkansas. As of now, the SPC has a ‘Slight Risk’ outlook for much of the region, meaning scattered severe weather is possible. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some areas in Louisiana and Arkansas included in the ‘Enhanced Risk’ outlook when further updates are issued later today and tomorrow.

Wednesday severe weather threat

Given the quick movement expected with the thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow, we will likely average less than an inch of rain in most areas, but some areas should receive 1 to 2 inches of rain. No flash flooding is expected.

Expected rainfall accumulations Tuesday through Wednesday

The severe storms will come to an end by late Wednesday afternoon, with cooler and drier air arriving Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Cool and sunny weather will return Thursday through Saturday with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.