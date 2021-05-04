Radar

Severe thunderstorms possible this morning through the early afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front that brought damaging thunderstorms to the northern ArkLaTex overnight will continue its trek through the ArkLaTex today. The threat for thunderstorms will increase by mid-morning through the early afternoon, but not all areas will see thunderstorms or the potential for severe weather today. 

Temperatures remain mild to warm as we will be in the 60s and low 70s this morning. Ahead of the front, warm and humid air will build across deep East Texas, northwest Louisiana, and some areas of Arkansas. As the temperatures warm the air will become unstable and lead to scattered thunderstorms developing along the front by 9 or 10 a.m. The front should be located near Shreveport as the thunderstorm development occurs, and these storms will quickly move east. There may be enough instability for a few severe storms mainly south of I-20 in northwest Louisiana where a damaging wind gust or large hail will be possible, with a lesser threat for an isolated tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has an ‘Enhanced Risk’ of severe weather, a level 3 threat, across portions of Sabine and Natchitoches parishes. A ‘Marginal Risk’ or lesser level 1 threat extends further north towards the I-20 corridor including Shreveport. No additional severe weather is expected where we did see storm damage (downed trees and power lines) overnight in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Littler River, Sevier, and Howard counties in Arkansas.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Futurecast shows the storms out of the ArkLaTex by 3 p.m. when the severe weather threat will be ending. High temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s this afternoon with a breezy northwest wind kicking in behind the front during the day. Wind gusts may be up to 20 miles per hour. 

Tuesday forecast highs temperatures

The north breeze is bringing dry air into the region which is going to give us some great weather for the remainder of the week. Expect cooler temperatures tonight as lows will drop into the 50s, and daytime highs tomorrow will be in the 70s with low humidity. A wonderful day for early May. 

This comfortable and dry weather will continue Thursday and Friday. 

Watching the potential for a few raindrops this weekend, especially Sunday as we should see an uptick in rain and thunderstorms Sunday into early next week.

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

