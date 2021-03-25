Severe thunderstorms possible through early Thursday afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The threat for severe thunderstorms will continue through the early afternoon as a strong area of low pressure and cold front move through the ArkLaTex.

We did have a few reports of storms late yesterday and overnight bringing ping-pong and golf ball size hail in southern Arkansas and east Texas. The threat for hail and high wind will continue this morning, but an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the ArkLaTex in the ‘Slight Risk’ severe storm outlook, meaning scattered severe weather is possible. A severe weather outbreak is expected later today east of the ArkLaTex into north Mississippi, Alabama as well as Tennessee.

Severe weather risk today

We will have a round of thunderstorms return to east Texas and Oklahoma prior to sunrise. These storms will move northeast impacting much of southern Arkansas through the morning.

The big question today is whether or not a round of storms behind this will develop by mid to late morning. The current thinking is that a few thunderstorms will get going close to the Texas/Louisiana border before noon. These storms will be moving into an environment favorable for rapid strengthening, and if we do see any significant severe weather today it will likely be with these storms during the late morning and early afternoon. It is possible these storms may not become severe until they move out of the ArkLaTex, which would obviously keep any instances of severe weather east of us. Either way, be prepared. Do not shelter in a mobile home or vehicle, stay away from windows, and make sure you have a way to receive severe weather warnings (NOAA weather radio, wireless emergency alerts on your phone, weather app).

One thing all of the forecast models do agree on today is that the severe weather threat for the ArkLaTex will end by early to mid-afternoon. Sunshine will rapidly return behind the storms today and high temperatures will wind up in the upper 60s and 70s. It will turn breezy later today, with west and northwest winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour, and gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

The clearing trend will continue tonight with temperatures falling into the 40s. Friday is setting up to be a spectacular day with high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s, a light south breeze, and mostly sunny skies.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, we are expecting rain and thunderstorms to return Saturday. Any morning activities will be dry, but the chance of rain and thunderstorms will increase during the afternoon and evening. Rain will continue overnight, but taper off quickly during the morning Sunday. Outdoor plans should be dry for much of the day Sunday.

We will have to watch the potential for a few strong storms late Saturday as the Storm Prediction Center has the northern half of the ArkLaTex outlined in their severe weather outlook for high wind and hail.

Late Saturday into early Sunday severe weather outlook

The active weather will continue into next week as we may see additional rain Monday, nothing looking severe at this point. With another system on it’s heels to bring more rain and thunderstorms midweek.