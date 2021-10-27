Severe thunderstorms possible today, Tornado Watch until 4 p.m.

Update 8 a.m.: A Tornado Watch is in effect for Sabine and Natchitoches parishes until 4 p.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A very strong Pacific storm system will drive a cold front through the ArkLaTex today. There will be a threat of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few brief tornadoes. The severe weather window will open after sunrise and continue through this afternoon, with the worst of the weather likely between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the ArkLaTex for a ‘marginal’ and ‘slight’ risk of severe storms today. The threat for damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes will be highest south of I-20 in the slight risk area where the ingredients for severe storms will be higher as a warm front will intersect the incoming cold front.

Severe weather risk today

The threat for severe weather will ramp up between 7-9 a.m. in McCurtain and Red River counties, and further south into the Longview and Henderson areas. The storms will approach the Texas/Arkansas/Louisiana border between 10 and 11 a.m. The window for the strongest storms in Texarkana and Shreveport will be between 10 a.m and noon, with the storms exiting east through Minden and Natchitoches between noon and 2 p.m.

We will have to watch the potential for a narrow line of thunderstorms to develop late this afternoon or early this evening. The severe weather threat is low with the second line of storms, but a severe storm mainly capable of high wind can’t be ruled out with this secondary development.

Dry air will shut off the majority of rainfall this evening into tonight, but as the center of low-pressure moves overhead we can’t rule out some redevelopment of clouds or light rain overnight. We may see a good inch or two of rain today which will be beneficial for ongoing drought conditions.

Rainfall potential today

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

Temperatures will be in the 70s today, with a surge of cooler air behind the front dropping our temperatures tonight and tomorrow. Highs across the ArkLaTex tomorrow will be in the low to mid-60s. Thursday will also be a very windy day. Sustained winds out of the northwest at 20 to 25 miles per hour will make it feel even colder, with gusts as highs as 40 miles per hour throughout the day. These are the kind of gusts that can produce damage even without any thunderstorms present. It will remain windy and cool Friday as well.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The wind will finally relax this weekend giving way to some glorious weather Saturday and Sunday (Halloween). Mornings will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s, but the afternoons will be sunny and perfect with highs in the 70s.