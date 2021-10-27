Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Severe Weather Outlook

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Severe Weather Outlook

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Severe thunderstorms possible today, Tornado Watch until 4 p.m.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Update 8 a.m.: A Tornado Watch is in effect for Sabine and Natchitoches parishes until 4 p.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A very strong Pacific storm system will drive a cold front through the ArkLaTex today. There will be a threat of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few brief tornadoes. The severe weather window will open after sunrise and continue through this afternoon, with the worst of the weather likely between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the ArkLaTex for a ‘marginal’ and ‘slight’ risk of severe storms today. The threat for damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes will be highest south of I-20 in the slight risk area where the ingredients for severe storms will be higher as a warm front will intersect the incoming cold front.

Severe weather risk today

The threat for severe weather will ramp up between 7-9 a.m. in McCurtain and Red River counties, and further south into the Longview and Henderson areas. The storms will approach the Texas/Arkansas/Louisiana border between 10 and 11 a.m. The window for the strongest storms in Texarkana and Shreveport will be between 10 a.m and noon, with the storms exiting east through Minden and Natchitoches between noon and 2 p.m.

We will have to watch the potential for a narrow line of thunderstorms to develop late this afternoon or early this evening. The severe weather threat is low with the second line of storms, but a severe storm mainly capable of high wind can’t be ruled out with this secondary development.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Dry air will shut off the majority of rainfall this evening into tonight, but as the center of low-pressure moves overhead we can’t rule out some redevelopment of clouds or light rain overnight. We may see a good inch or two of rain today which will be beneficial for ongoing drought conditions.

Rainfall potential today
Wednesday forecast high temperatures

Temperatures will be in the 70s today, with a surge of cooler air behind the front dropping our temperatures tonight and tomorrow. Highs across the ArkLaTex tomorrow will be in the low to mid-60s. Thursday will also be a very windy day. Sustained winds out of the northwest at 20 to 25 miles per hour will make it feel even colder, with gusts as highs as 40 miles per hour throughout the day. These are the kind of gusts that can produce damage even without any thunderstorms present. It will remain windy and cool Friday as well.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The wind will finally relax this weekend giving way to some glorious weather Saturday and Sunday (Halloween). Mornings will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s, but the afternoons will be sunny and perfect with highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest image from Texarkana
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss