Severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The warm weather that arrived on Easter Sunday will continue for much of this week. The next chance of Spring severe weather will be Wednesday.

Your Monday morning will be comfortable and mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s at sunrise, quickly warming into the mid-70s by noon with highs near 80 degrees. A south breeze will light at 10 miles per hour throughout the day.

Monday forecast high temperatures

There are a few isolated rain showers nearing our Texas counties south of I-20. There is a chance these could hold together and bring a brief rain shower with light accumulations mainly across Rusk, Shelby, and Panola counties. All other areas will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day but likely stay dry today as well as tomorrow.

Severe weather possible Wednesday:

Our weather impact day this week will be Wednesday. Confidence is increasing that a strong storm system will bring scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. The ingredients for severe weather are expected to line up to bring the threat of damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, as well as large hail. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center has much of the region in the ‘Slight Risk’ outlook, a level 2 threat. As confidence increases, we will likely see an ‘Enhanced Risk’ near or over the region in later outlooks.

Wednesday severe weather risk

A series of disturbances will impact the region Thursday, Friday, and into Saturday. There are significant timing differences with the models regarding any rain/thunderstorms during this time period but the threat for any widespread thunderstorms looks low Thursday. This may change with Friday and Saturday’s outlook over time so check back for updates on what is sure to be an active weather week. Temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s through the weekend, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.