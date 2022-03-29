SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The unseasonably warm and humid weather will continue today, with our next cold front arriving early Wednesday. There will be a chance of severe weather tomorrow between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Warm and breezy Tuesday: We didn’t cool off much overnight, and your morning temperatures will be comfortably in the 60s and low 70s. We will feel the wind again today as a south breeze will gust between 20 and 30 miles per hour. This continues to feed warm and humid Gulf air into the region resulting in mostly cloudy to overcast skies throughout the day. A brief rain shower can’t be ruled out, but most areas will remain dry until tomorrow morning.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Isolated severe storm tonight: A line of thunderstorms will develop late tonight in central Texas and move into the ArkLaTex between 4-7 a.m. tomorrow morning. Storms will be weakening as they move in, but these early morning storms will pose a threat of a few damaging wind gusts in Red Reiver and McCurtain counties. The higher threat of severe weather will arrive after sunrise Wednesday.

Severe weather threat tonight

Severe weather possible Wednesday: The higher threat of severe thunderstorms will occur between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday. The storms will be moving into Texarkana/Atlanta/Jefferson/Marshall between sunrise and 9 a.m where there is a ‘Slight Risk’ (level 2/yellow) threat of severe weather. In this Slight Risk area, the main threat will be damaging wind gusts.

The storms may begin to strengthen as they move out of Texas and into Louisiana and Arkansas between 9 a.m. and noon. As the storms encounter warmer air and intensify there will be a higher chance of damaging wind gusts, and once the storms are east of Shreveport a threat of a few tornadoes will develop. The tornado threat is highest in the ‘Enhanced Risk’ area (level 3/orange).

Severe weather risk Wednesday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Pleasant weather Thursday and Friday: Cool and dry air will settle in behind the cold front late Wednesday into Thursday. Wednesday night lows will be in the 40s across much of the region, with sunny weather Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Friday looks great as well, as we’ll enjoy low humidity, sunshine, and highs in the mid-70s.

Rain possible Friday night into Saturday morning: A quick-moving system will pass through the ArkLaTex late Friday into Saturday morning. While there still isn’t great agreement with the forecast models, it appears some rain will be possible Saturday morning before we dry out Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Outdoor plans look safe from the rain for most of the weekend, with highs in the mid-70s Saturday and Sunday.