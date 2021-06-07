Radar

Severe T’storm Watch in effect as storms with strong wind and heavy rain move through the ArkLaTex

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Severe T’storms Watch is in effect until 7 pm and a Flash Flood Watch continues through Monday night.  Scattered storms will likely return to much of the area Tuesday.  Upper-level high pressure will bring drier conditions for the rest of the week with plenty of heat and humidity.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Click here for severe weather updates from our live severe weather blog.

Monday was another mostly cloudy, warm, and humid day around the ArkLaTex.  Another area of strong thunderstorms is making its way into and through most of the area bringing heavy rain.  A few of the storms could be strong to severe during the rest of the day today into tonight.  The National Weather Service has issued a Severe T’storm Watch until 7 pm and a Flash Flood Watch is also effect through Monday night.  High-resolution models indicate that parts of the area could see additional rainfall totals in the four to six-inch range. It’s impossible to pinpoint where this will happen, but it appears that the main focus of the heavier rain will be over the northern half of the area. 

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Futurecast shows that the rain will likely decrease Monday night.  We will see a mix of clouds and a little bit of sunshine Tuesday that will warm us into the mid to upper 80s.  This should be enough to trigger scattered thunderstorms that will be most widespread Tuesday afternoon.  I don’t expect to see much of a severe weather threat at this point.  If we do have severe weather issues Tuesday, it will be very isolated.

Upper-level high pressure will then build over the southern plains during the last half of the workweek.  This will finally give us a break from the rain.  However, it will also bring some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far.  Daytime highs from Wednesday through the weekend will likely climb into the lower 90s.  A few locations could see highs in the middle 90s.  It will also be very humid.  The combination of heat and humidity could produce heat index values that approach 100 degrees.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 48 hours.

The upper-level ridge will ease back to the west by the end of the weekend.  This will allow the chance for scattered afternoon storms to return to the forecast starting Sunday. That threat of rain will likely stay in the forecast through most of next week.  It will also reduce the intensity of the heat.  Daytime highs will ease back into the upper 80s.  Overnight lows for most of the ten-day forecast will be in the low to middle 70s.

–Todd Warren 

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Don't Miss