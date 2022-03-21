SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The new week will start with the threat of severe weather and heavy rain. We may begin to see a few storms this afternoon, but the main threat for severe weather and flash flooding will occur late tonight through tomorrow morning.

All is quiet this Monday morning. You’ll notice a few more clouds with sunrise temperatures in the 50s. A south wind will kick in quickly after sunrise and that will start a Gulf air takeover today which will increase our cloud cover and humidity throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 70s in most areas, with a southeast wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour at times. A Wind Advisory is in effect through tonight for most areas, so it’s a good idea to stay off the lakes and rivers today.

A severe weather window opens this afternoon, with the highest threat tonight through tomorrow morning: The warm and humid air will be building ahead of an area of low pressure that will be traveling across the state of Texas today. As the low approaches the ArkLaTex it will draw a warm front into the region this afternoon. A few storms this afternoon along the warm front could bring large hail, especially across the I-30 corridor between noon and sunset.

The main threat will arrive after sunset as thunderstorms will move into east Texas and Oklahoma late tonight. These storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. A strong tornado is possible near and south of I-20. This is where an ‘Enhanced Risk’ or level 3 threat for severe weather exists. A ‘Slight Risk’ level 2 extends north into the I-30 corridor. The severe storms may not be as widespread here, but the potential still exists for damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado or two.

Be sure to review your severe weather safety plan with your family today. Do not shelter in a mobile home as this is where most injuries and fatalities occur during severe weather. Make arrangements to sleep somewhere else tonight if you live in a mobile home.

Severe weather risk today and tonight

Heavy rain is likely tonight through tomorrow morning: This storm system will begin to slow and may stall across the ArkLaTex tonight. This sets up a scenario where we could see several hours of heavy rain between 10 p.m. tonight and noon tomorrow. Widespread accumulations of 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected through midday Tuesday, with accumulations in the 4 to 6-inch range near I-20. This much rain in a short period of time could lead to flooding of roads, creeks, and poor drainage areas. The highest threat for road flooding will be during the morning commute Tuesday. A Flood Watch is in effect through tomorrow afternoon.

Flood Watch through Tuesday afternoon

Potential rainfall through Tuesday afternoon

Cooler midweek with a warming trend arriving as we move into the weekend: Rain will end Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, and cool air will drop in behind the storms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Midweek highs will be in the 60s, but dry weather is expected Wednesday through the weekend.

Your weekend temperatures will be in the 70s.