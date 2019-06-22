Severe weather is possible Sunday night. Temperatures will cool off some next week.

by: Jesse Kelley

Posted:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday was another hot and humid afternoon. Temperatures soared into the lower and middle 90s. With the high humidity, it felt as if temperatures were into the triple digits. As clouds increase tonight, lows will drop into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. It will feel very humid.

SPC Outlook for Sunday

Sunday will be another hot afternoon. The good news is there will be a few thunderstorms in the area to help cool things down. However, rain chances will increase after sunset. The northwest portion of the ArkLaTex is underneath a Slight Risk for seeing severe weather. The main threat with this system will be damaging winds and large hail. Isolated tornadoes will be possible.

As the storms move into the region Sunday night, the upper level support will begin to shift northeast. Storms should weaken as they head towards Shreveport. New development of storms will be possible for Monday. Through early next week, rainfall totals will average between 1-2″ with locally higher amounts possible.

Rainfall totals through next week

Rain chances will continue through next weekend. A ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the area by midweek. Since the ridge won’t be strong enough over the ArkLaTex, it is possible to see a few showers and storms Thursday and Friday.

The next seven days.

