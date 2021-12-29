Severe weather is possible today, and over the New Year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple rounds of severe weather will be possible between today and Saturday as a series of storms systems pass through the ArkLaTex. This could have a major impact on your New Year’s Eve plans.

Round 1 of potentially severe storms will arrive this afternoon, but we may have an isolated severe storm or two develop at some point in the morning if the conditions come together. A stalled cold front across Arkansas this afternoon will introduce a few additional ingredients for severe storms so this is where the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ outlook or a level 2 threat on the 1 to 5 scale. Storms here will be capable of high wind, large hail, and an isolated tornado mainly between noon and 6 p.m. A ‘marginal risk’ or level 1 threat extends from McCurtain County south through Texas, and into northwest Louisiana. Storms in the marginal risk area may develop by late morning and primarily bring high wind or hail. Rainfall accumulations may be up to 1 inch where thunderstorms occur.

The severe weather threat will end after sunset. Due to the presence of the cold front today we will have a wide range of temperatures. It will be cooler north of I-30 with highs in the upper 60s, and most of the region will have warmer temperatures in the 70s. Wind will be out of the southwest averaging 10 to 15 miles per hour, breezy, but not as windy as yesterday.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

Rain will end late tonight and we should enjoy dry and comfortable/warm conditions Thursday with highs in the 70s.

We won’t have to wait long for the next storm system to arrive as a very strong cold front will near the ArkLaTex Friday evening into Saturday morning. Unfortunately this times out with the New Year’s celebrations going on across the ArkLaTex. The severe weather ingredients will be high late Friday and the Storm Prediction Center has the northern ArkLaTex in a ‘slight risk’ outlook. Wind, hail, and tornadoes will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Between sunrise and noon Saturday the severe threat will shift east into Arkansas and Louisiana.

Severe weather risk late Friday through sunrise Saturday

Severe weather risk sunrise through early afternoon Saturday

Cold and dry air will end the severe weather threat Saturday afternoon with temperatures set to drop into the 20s Saturday night as we’ll finally get back to winter after one of the warmest December’s on record. Rain looks like it will end before the cold air arrives so at this point no snow is expected.