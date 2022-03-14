SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The week will begin with a bang as a strong storm system will bring a threat of severe thunderstorms late this afternoon into tonight. As of now, it looks like our severe weather window will open at 5 or 6 p.m. and continue through 2 or 3 a.m. tonight.

It will take some time for the ingredients for severe weather to come together, so if you’re doing anything outside between sunrise and 5 p.m. I’m not too concerned about any severe storms. It will be a cool morning with temperatures in the 40s, and highs will be in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. We may see a few spotty showers by the late morning or afternoon but nothing severe is expected until much later in the day.

The threat of severe thunderstorms will increase as we approach sunset tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ outlook for severe weather for much of the ArkLaTex. This is a level 2 threat on the ‘1 to 5 scale’ with 5 being the worst. A level 2 threat means scattered severe storms are possible. The primary severe weather threat is large hail (quarter to golf ball sized), as well as damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour. The threat for tornadoes is lower, but a few tornadoes will be possible, especially with any storms that develop between 6 – 9 p.m. The severe weather threat will likely end by 2 or 3 a.m. Tuesday morning as the storms move east of the ArkLaTex.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

What can I do to prepare for severe weather? The majority of injuries and fatalities that occur during severe weather occur in mobile homes. Make sure you have a sturdy shelter to sleep in tonight that is not a mobile or manufactured home.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings. Enable severe weather alerts on your cell phone, purchase a NOAA weather radio, or download our weather app to receive audible severe weather alerts.

What to expect for the remainder of the week: The severe weather threat will end overnight, but scattered rain showers will linger through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will remain in the 60s Tuesday afternoon with some clearing expected late in the day.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring a return to the warmer Spring weather, as highs will be in the 70s with dry weather expected both days.

A weak cold front will move into the ArkLaTex Thursday night bringing a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms through Friday morning. No severe weather is expected. We will briefly cool down Friday before we warm up going into the weekend.

The weekend looks great with low humidity, sunshine, and highs in the 70s.