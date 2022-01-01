Severe weather is possible today, very cold and blustery tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy New Year! Get ready for a major weather change in the next 24 hours as a strong cold front will blow across the region today. This front could bring a few severe storms, followed by wind-chill temperatures dropping into the teens and single digits tonight and tomorrow morning.

As of sunrise a few showers and isolated thunderstorms were moving across the I-30 corridor mainly impacting counties in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas north of I-30. This activity has not produced any severe weather as of 9 a.m.

Severe weather outlook Saturday

The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep the ArkLaTex in their ‘Slight Risk’ outlook, a level 2 threat on the 1 to 5 scale, meaning scattered severe weather is possible but no widespread severe weather is anticipated. The main threat for any storms late this morning and into the afternoon will be for damaging wind gusts, and large hail. There is a small window for a brief tornado to develop, but that is a lower threat than wind/hail today. The threat of any severe weather should end in Texarkana by noon, in Shreveport by the early/mid-afternoon, and for areas south of I-20 by sunset.

The cold air will lag a few hours behind the rainfall, but when it gets here the temperature drop will be sudden and significant.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the teens and 20s overnight, and a north wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour will add a wind-chill component to the temperatures. Wind-chill temperatures at sunrise Sunday will be in the single digits north of I-30 and the teens everywhere else. Wind speeds will stay in the 10 to 20 mile per hour range all-day Sunday, so with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, even our afternoon wind-chill temperatures will remain in the teens and 20s. Layer up if you have any outdoor plans Sunday.

Forecast wind-chill temperatures at sunrise Sunday

One thing of note, some of the high-resolution forecast models that update frequently are showing some lingering precipitation Sunday morning. If this manages to occur we could see snow flurries or light snow showers given the very cold temperatures. At this point, the chance of this looks low, but can’t be ruled out during the early morning hours Sunday.