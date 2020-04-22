Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app

Submit Weather Pics

Severe weather likely this afternoon into tonight, Flash Flood Watch in effect

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather is likely across the ArkLaTex today. We are seeing a round of storms north of I-30 this morning, but the primary severe weather threat will come late this morning, and especially through the afternoon and evening.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

The Storm Prediction Center has an ‘Enhanced Risk’ outlook for all ArkLaTex counties and parishes. A level 3 threat on the 1 to 5 scale. Severe weather is similar to baking a cake, you need all the ingredients at the different levels of the atmosphere, and all of the ingredients exist today.

Severe weather outlook today

Thunderstorms will develop across east Texas and Oklahoma late this morning and early afternoon. These storms will initially be capable of large hail, and as they move east across the remainder of the ArkLaTex through the afternoon and evening we will also see a damaging wind and tornado threat develop (threat by threat breakdown further down in this article). It is possible we may experience multiple rounds of severe storms today, with some of the severe weather carrying past sunset into tonight in east Texas and Louisiana.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Another significant danger today is flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through tomorrow morning. Soils are saturated from heavy rain Sunday, and any rain today will quickly runoff into streets, streams, making flood-prone areas susceptible to high water. 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible through tonight.

Potential rainfall accumulatoins through tonight
Flash Flood Watch through tonight

Here is a breakdown of the threats today:

Hail:

Potential of severe hail within 25 miles of a point

Wind: Risk of damaging wind gusts 58 miles per hour or greater

Potential of damaging wind within 25 miles of a point

Tornado Risk: There is a chance of strong tornadoes today, EF-2 or stronger.

Potential of a tornado within 25 miles of a point

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

75° / 61°
Thunderstorms, some may be strong
Thunderstorms, some may be strong 100% 75° 61°

Thursday

79° / 60°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 79° 60°

Friday

81° / 57°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 81° 57°

Saturday

76° / 53°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 76° 53°

Sunday

78° / 57°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 78° 57°

Monday

79° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 63°

Tuesday

83° / 67°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 83° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
73°

74°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

74°

1 PM
Strong Storms
90%
74°

72°

2 PM
Strong Storms
100%
72°

71°

3 PM
Strong Storms
100%
71°

72°

4 PM
Strong Storms
100%
72°

70°

5 PM
Strong Storms
100%
70°

71°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
71°

71°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
71°

71°

8 PM
Strong Storms
80%
71°

70°

9 PM
Strong Storms
70%
70°

70°

10 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
50%
70°

69°

11 PM
Strong Storms
60%
69°

69°

12 AM
Strong Storms
70%
69°

69°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

67°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

65°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
65°

66°

4 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

5 AM
Clear
10%
65°

63°

6 AM
Clear
10%
63°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss