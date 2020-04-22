Severe weather likely this afternoon into tonight, Flash Flood Watch in effect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather is likely across the ArkLaTex today. We are seeing a round of storms north of I-30 this morning, but the primary severe weather threat will come late this morning, and especially through the afternoon and evening.

1-hour radar loop

The Storm Prediction Center has an ‘Enhanced Risk’ outlook for all ArkLaTex counties and parishes. A level 3 threat on the 1 to 5 scale. Severe weather is similar to baking a cake, you need all the ingredients at the different levels of the atmosphere, and all of the ingredients exist today.

Severe weather outlook today

Thunderstorms will develop across east Texas and Oklahoma late this morning and early afternoon. These storms will initially be capable of large hail, and as they move east across the remainder of the ArkLaTex through the afternoon and evening we will also see a damaging wind and tornado threat develop (threat by threat breakdown further down in this article). It is possible we may experience multiple rounds of severe storms today, with some of the severe weather carrying past sunset into tonight in east Texas and Louisiana.

Another significant danger today is flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through tomorrow morning. Soils are saturated from heavy rain Sunday, and any rain today will quickly runoff into streets, streams, making flood-prone areas susceptible to high water. 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible through tonight.

Potential rainfall accumulatoins through tonight

Flash Flood Watch through tonight

Here is a breakdown of the threats today:

Hail:

Potential of severe hail within 25 miles of a point

Wind: Risk of damaging wind gusts 58 miles per hour or greater

Potential of damaging wind within 25 miles of a point

Tornado Risk: There is a chance of strong tornadoes today, EF-2 or stronger.

Potential of a tornado within 25 miles of a point

