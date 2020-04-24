Severe weather likely this afternoon into tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will be turning up the heat today ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring another round of potential severe storms late this afternoon into tonight.

It’s a little cooler this morning as we will be in the 50s at sunrise, with calm wind and mostly clear skies. A returning south breeze will start the flow of air off the Gulf which will make for a warm and humid afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

The cold front will be moving into the northern ArkLaTex during the warmest part of the afternoon/evening. The very warm surface temperatures combined with the cold air aloft with the front will create strong updrafts (vertically rising air). These strong updrafts will lead to the potential of very large hail (golf ball to tennis ball size). The Storm Prediction Center has an ‘enhanced risk’ of severe storms for much of the region (same threat level as Wednesday). Damaging wind gusts of 70 to 80 miles per hour may occur, and we may also see a few tornadoes.

Severe weather risk late this afternoon into tonight

Thunderstorms are expected to develop around 4 or 5 p.m. near or over the ArkLaTex, with storms moving east through the evening. The severe weather threat will likely end late tonight. Download our Arklatex Weather Authority app and be notified when any strong storms approach your location.

Due to the expected quick movement of these thunderstorms, widespread flash flooding is not expected. If you get under a strong storm, it is possible we could pick up a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short amount of time. Given the heavy rain we received Wednesday, flash flooding could occur in some spots if this occurs. Futurecast is showing most areas receiving less than an inch of rain.

Drier and cooler air will be arriving this weekend behind the passing front. Hard to beat the weather pattern we have lined up Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be cool both days, but highs will be in the 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each afternoon.

Watching next Tuesday for another round of potentially strong to severe storms.

