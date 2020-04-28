Severe weather likely this evening into tonight, widespread damaging wind the main threat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Once again significant severe weather will be possible later this evening into tonight. A few storms during the day could also pose a severe weather risk.

1-hour radar loop

It will be a breezy and warm day with temperatures warming from the 60s to the low 80s this afternoon. Winds will gust out of the south at 20 to 30 miles per hour.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the ArkLaTex in the ‘Moderate Risk’ and ‘Enhanced Risk’ outlook. These are level 3 and 4 threats (1 to 5 scale), meaning severe weather is likely. If you live in a mobile or manufactured home, make sure you have a safe place to shelter tonight.

Scattered storms may begin to pop up this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front, but the main severe weather threat will arrive with the front closer to sunset. Storms may enter the very northern edge of the ArkLaTex by 7/8 p.m. and move south during the night. The main severe weather threat in Texarkana may be between 10/11 p.m. and Shreveport 11 p.m. to midnight. Widespread damaging wind gusts are likely, as well as large hail, and a few tornadoes. The overall tornado threat is low, but it can’t be ruled out. Severe weather will have come to an end by sunrise tomorrow.

In addition to the wind hazards tonight, we may also see flash flooding. Storms are expected to dump 1 to 2 inches of rain with isolated 3 inch accumulations. Due to recent heavy rain quick runoff is possible into poor drainage areas, underpasses, roadways, and streams.

Potential rainfall accumulations today through tonight

Wind Threat: Damaging wind gusts of 70 to 80 miles per hour will be possible tonight with the arrival of a line of thunderstorms. This graphic shows the percent chance of severe wind gusts within 25 miles of any point.

Chance of severe wind gusts within 25 miles of any point (purple area is 45%)

Hail threat: Large hail will be possible with storms as well, quarter to half-dollar sized. Hail will not be as large as what was experienced with the thunderstorms Friday.

Risk of severe hail within 25 miles of any point (yellow is 30%)

Tornado threat: The overall tornado threat is low (2%), but it can’t be ruled out.

Risk of a tornado within 25 miles of any point

Quiet weather is expected to take over tomorrow with sunshine for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. High pressure will bring an early taste of summer this weekend as highs will be near 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

