Severe weather likely today and Friday

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first of two potential rounds of severe weather will move into the ArkLaTex today. Severe thunderstorms are likely this afternoon through this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region in a ‘Slight Risk’ outlook, meaning scattered severe storms are possible. The window for severe weather will be from noon to 8 p.m.

Severe weather risk this afternoon into this evening

As the storms develop this afternoon they will initially be capable of high wind and large hail, but as the storms mature by 3 to 4 p.m. we may see an additional window for a few tornadoes. Make sure you have several ways to access weather information today, including watches and warnings. NOAA weather radio, wireless alerts, or a weather app.

Potential storm impacts today

The forecast models have shown great agreement as far as storm timing. The thunderstorms will develop by the late morning over Oklahoma and East Texas, becoming severe by the early afternoon as they move east across the ArkLaTex. Futurecast is showing an arrival around 1 or 2 p.m. in Texarkana, and around 3 to 4 p.m. in Shreveport. The last of the storms will move out of the Sabine/Natchitoches parishes around or just after sunset. (Futurecast below).

As far as temperatures today, it will be a breezy, warm, and humid day. We will be in the upper 60s at sunrise, with temperatures warming into the 70s before the cold front arrives. We will cool into the 50s tonight with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s tomorrow.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

Unfortunately, we won’t have much downtime before our next threat of severe weather returns. A round of thunderstorms is looking possible late Friday afternoon into Friday night. All severe weather hazards will be possible with rain ending early Saturday morning. Dry and comfortable weather is expected this weekend.

Friday severe weather risk

