Severe weather outbreak with destructive thunderstorms possible in ArkLaTex today, Tornado Watch until 3 p.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A severe weather outbreak is possible in the ArkLaTex today with thunderstorms expected to move in this morning, and continue in some areas through the afternoon. A Tornado Watch is now in effect for much of east Texas and northwest Louisiana through 3 p.m. A 2nd round of severe storms will be possible during the late afternoon and evening. Updates and live streaming coverage will eventually be posted at this link today when storms become severe. A threat by threat breakdown can be found further down in this post.

1-hour radar loop

The Storm Prediction Center has ‘moderate risk’ and ‘enhanced risk’ severe weather outlooks for much of the ArkLaTex today (level 3/4 threat on the 1 to 5 scale). The first round of thunderstorms today will be capable of large hail (golf ball sized or larger), destructive wind gusts of 70 to 80 miles per hour, and tornadoes. A few of the tornadoes could be strong (EF-2 or larger) and be long-track (tornadoes that remain on the ground for an extended period of time). The tornado threat will be highest across east Texas and Louisiana.

Severe weather outlook Sunday, April 19th

Storms will initially move into east Texas and Oklahoma this morning, then move east through Arkansas and Louisiana through the afternoon hours. The tornado threat will likely be highest in the early afternoon where temperatures will have the ability to warm-up ahead of the ongoing morning thunderstorms.

Here is a breakdown of the threats. The percentage refers to the possibility of the given threat within 25 miles of any point.

Hail: Large hail will be the biggest threat to southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas.

Probability of severe hail (1″ or greater) within 25 miles of a point)

Damaging wind: The damaging wind threat will be highest along and south of I-30.

Risk of severe wind gusts (58 miles per hour or greater) within 25 miles of a point

Tornado threat: The tornado threat will be highest this afternoon across northwest Louisiana, with some risk extending further west into east Texas.

Rainfall:

Thunderstorms will also be capable of bringing several rounds of heavy rainfall throughout the day. The highest accumulations are expected to be south of I-30 where the strongest thunderstorms will likely develop during the day. much of east Texas and Louisiana can expect 1 to 2 inches of rain. A few forecast models are hinting at some 3-5″ accumulations south of I-20 which would cause flash flooding issues of roadways and poor drainage areas.

NBC 6 model potential rainfall accumulations through Sunday night

HRRR model potential rainfall accumulations through Sunday night

If you live in a mobile or manufactured home, seek shelter in a sturdy home or building. Do not attempt to shelter in a vehicle today.

Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving severe weather warnings through NOAA weather radio, television/web, wireless emergency alerts (enable these on your smartphone). Links to the NBC 6 news app which will also provide warnings can be found below.

