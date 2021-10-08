Severe weather possible Sunday night with cooler air returning late next week

The rather hot and dry weather will continue through the weekend. A cold front will bring some strong to severe storms to part of the ArkLaTex Sunday night. A chance of rain will continue through most of next week until cooler & drier air returns next week.

Friday has been another rather hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 60s. Afternoon temperatures have soared into the lower 90s over most of the area. Don’t expect much change this weekend. Saturday will begin with morning lows in the middle 60s. We will likely see daytime highs return to the lower 90s. Similar temperatures are on the way for Sunday.

Futurecast shows that we will see the continuation of the dry weather this weekend. Expect a mostly clear sky Friday night. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine Saturday. The wind will increase this weekend out of the south. That will gradually increase the humidity and allow some low clouds to develop late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Those low clouds will give way to a partly cloudy sky for most of the day Sunday.

A strong disturbance will move across the middle of the country Sunday night and Monday. This will likely produce a round of strong to severe thunderstorms that will develop late Sunday afternoon over parts of Oklahoma and Texas to the west of the ArkLaTex. This activity will quickly move east Sunday night. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that the storm may arrive soon enough that we will have an enhanced severe weather risk over the NW corner of our area. The severe weather risk will be lower over the rest of the ArkLaTex as you look southeast. Damaging wind will likely be the biggest threat with some large hail also possible. A tornado cannot be ruled out, but that risk should be limited to the NW corner of the area where the storms arrive sooner. It still appears as if the expected line of storms will be weakening as it moves through our area.

We will likely continue to see a chance for rain off-and-on through most of next week. Our next best chance of rain will likely be Friday when a surge of much cooler and drier air approaches the area from the northwest. We should see the return of some sunshine next weekend with below-normal temperatures. Highs next week will stay above normal in the 80s ahead of the Friday front. Lows will be in the 60s and low 70s. Highs next weekend behind the front will dip into the mid to upper 70s. Lows will fall into the low to middle 50s. Head to our main weather page at 8:30 pm this evening for a live update on Sunday night’s storms. Have a great weekend!

–Todd Warren