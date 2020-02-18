Severe Weather Tools

Severe Weather Preparedness Week with focus on mobile home safety

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service in Shreveport joined NBC 6 and FOX 33 this week to discuss the upcoming Spring severe weather season, with a focus on mobile home safety.

February 16th through 22nd is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Louisiana, but the information is relevant to the entire ArkLaTex region.

NWS Shreveport Warning Coordination Meteorologist, Charlie Woodrum, says there are 3 things to consider if you live in a mobile or manufactured home, and you should think about them today.

  1. Think about where your safe place is going to be during severe weather. Evacuate your mobile home to a larger building that is concrete and reinforced. It could be a local community building that opens up during severe weather, or with a nearby friend or relative.
  2. The day before severe weather, keep up with the forecast knowing that you may have to evacuate the next day.
  3. When a Tornado Watch or a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued prior to anticipated severe weather, that is the time to leave your mobile structure. If you wait until a warning is issued it could be too late to reach a safer location.

Severe weather across Louisiana and Texas in early January resulted in 3 deaths, all occurring in mobile homes.

Make sure you also have multiple ways to receive weather warnings such as wireless emergency alerts, local television, and NOAA weather radio.

For more Spring severe weather preparedness safety tips and putting together a severe weather plan visit the following links:

https://www.weather.gov/wrn/spring-safety

https://www.ready.gov/severe-weather

https://www.weather.gov/safety/tornado

https://www.weather.gov/safety/thunderstorm

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

