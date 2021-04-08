Severe weather returns Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunshine and dry weather will briefly return to the ArkLaTex Thursday, before another round of severe thunderstorms Friday evening into Friday night.

The cold front that brought severe weather Wednesday has moved south of the region, and cool and dry air has arrived in the ArkLaTex this morning. Early day temperatures will be chilly in the 40s and 50s.

The sunshine will warm us up nicely today, as we should be in the mid-70s by noon. A warm front will pass through the region this afternoon which will push highs into the low and mid-80s. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

The warm front that moves across the ArkLaTex today will bring increasing humidity tonight and tomorrow setting the stage for another round of severe weather Friday. Warm air at the surface and cold air above will bring a set-up favorable for very large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes Friday evening into Friday night.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has an ‘Enhanced Risk’ level 3 threat outlook for most of the ArkLaTex. There may be an expansion of the level 3 threat or an upgrade to a higher level in future outlooks.

Thunderstorms look to develop in the evening, with a line of storms moving into the ArkLaTex from the northwest just before sunset. The storms will accelerate, moving into Texarkana after sunset, into Shreveport before midnight, and out of the Toledo Bend Region before sunrise Saturday.

Futurecast showing the arrival of severe thunderstorms late Friday

Rainfall accumulations will likely be between 1 to 2 inches in some areas, and isolated flash flooding can’t be ruled out.

Potential rainfall accumulations

Dry and warm weather will take over this weekend with highs in the 70s Saturday, and in the low 70s Sunday. Rain and thunderstorms as well as cool air will return towards the middle of next week.