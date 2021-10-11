Severe weather threat ending, more rain on the way this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The threat of severe weather will end quickly after sunrise Monday, with sunshine and breezy conditions returning for much of the late morning and afternoon. The chance of thunderstorms will quickly return tomorrow, followed by a strong cold front late this week which will bring some Fall weather for the weekend.

A cold front continues to pass through the region this morning, and we may see some lingering rain through 10 a.m. mainly in northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas. An isolated strong storm or two will be possible mainly south of I-20 in Louisiana, but the threat for severe weather is ending quickly.

1-hour radar loop

After a hot and humid weekend with highs near 90 degrees, we will enjoy a brief break from the heat and humidity today. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s, with a dry west wind dropping humidity behind the front today, and highs ranging from the upper 70s north of I-30, to the low and mid-80s elsewhere. We should have a sustained west and northwest wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour for much of the day making from breezy conditions at times. With the lower humidity, overnight lows will be able to drop into the 50s and low 60s setting up a comfortable Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Enjoy the sunshine today, as we will see a lot of cloud cover and a chance of rain each day for the remainder of the week. The cold front that is passing through today will roll back north as a warm front tomorrow bringing a chance of scattered thunderstorms late Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. No severe weather is expected but these storms will be capable of brief heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Another strong upper-level disturbance will drag a cold front across the country midweek. The ArkLaTex will stay ahead of this front in the warm and humid air with only a slight chance for rain Wednesday.

The front should get nudged through the region late this week bringing a chance of scattered thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. The severe weather threat looks low. Rainfall accumulations through Friday night will average 1 to 2 inches across the northern ArkLaTex. The front will be slow-moving Wednesday through Friday so there is some potential for higher amounts along and north of I-30.

The late-week front will finally bring a return of Fall weather. Dry weather is expected next weekend with highs falling into the 70s Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows next weekend in the 40s and 50s.