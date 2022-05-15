Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Clouds have developed during the day as a cold front is moving through Oklahoma and northern Arkansas. We will likely see another thunderstorm complex similar to what we saw last night. But, in this case, the storms will gain strength thanks to the cold front. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9:00 pm for SW Arkansas, SE Oklahoma, and Red River and Bowie Counties in NE Texas.

Pinpoint Doppler

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 pm

There is an Enhanced Risk of severe storms for Southeast Oklahoma and the extreme Northwestern counties of SW Arkansas. There is a Slight Risk of severe storms for the rest of SW Arkansas and NE Texas along and north of Interstate 30. There is a Marginal Risk of severe storms for East Texas and Northwest Louisiana.

Severe Threat Levels

The main threat in these storms would be large hail and damaging thunderstorm winds. The storms should begin to diminish during the overnight hours as they move south into E TX and NW LA.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

The rest of the week will be hot and humid with no rain. However, it still appears that there will be a change in our weather pattern by next weekend. Cooler temperatures and beneficial rain will be most welcome.

7 Day Forecast