Severe weather to impact the ArkLaTex today, hail, high wind, and tornadoes possible

Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 a.m., with additional watches possible today.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A significant severe weather outbreak is expected across the South Central and Southeast United States today. We will see our strongest storms in the ArkLaTex move in after sunrise, and continue through at least 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Make sure you have a safe shelter at home, work, or school. The ideal shelter is on the lowest level of your building in an interior closet, room, or bathroom, putting as many walls between you and the severe thunderstorm as possible. Make sure you are able to receive severe weather warnings via phone, NOAA weather radio, or other devices. You can download the Weather Authority App for warnings and updates for your specific location.

A warm front has now moved north of the region, and that is what was responsible for some of the rain and thunderstorms overnight. A cold front to the west will drive a more significant line of thunderstorms into the region after sunrise.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the ArkLaTex in the ‘Enhanced Risk’ outlook for severe weather, with a ‘Moderate Risk’ along our eastern border in Louisiana and Arkansas. Thunderstorms will be capable of high wind and hail early in the morning, with a few damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour expected. As we move into the late morning and afternoon the threat for a few tornadoes will increase, especially across east Texas and Louisiana where temperatures will be warmer ahead of the approaching cold front. A rare ‘High Risk’ is forecast for northeast Louisiana and Mississippi.

The worst of the weather should be through McCurtain County and most of east Texas by noon, with thunderstorms increasing in northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas by the late morning and afternoon. The storms will be moving quickly, which will give us little time to react to warnings and get to shelter. The quick movement of the storms will likely mean our severe weather threat comes to an end by 3 or 4 p.m. this afternoon. Futurecast has been consistent in carrying the worst of the weather out by the late afternoon.

The threat for large hail is very high today. Quarter to golf ball-sized hail, and possibly larger will be possible with any thunderstorm that develops. There is a breakdown of the severe weather threats below.

Tornado: (Probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a point: Yellow – 10%, Red – 15% )

Hail: (Probability of 1 inch hail or larger within 25 miles of a point: Red – 30%)

Damaging wind: (Probability of damaging wind gusts within 25 miles of a point: Red – 30%)

High temperatures this afternoon will be in the 70s. Cooler air will arrive this evening and overnight eventually dropping lows into 40s.

It will be a welcome change to warm, humid, and stormy pattern as we continue through the week and into the weekend, as each day will bring sunshine, comfortable afternoon temperatures, and no threat of storms.

The next chance of rain will move in early next week.