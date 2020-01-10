Severe Weather Tools

Severe weather update Friday 2:30 pm: Widespread and significant severe weather possible tonight

Not much has changed in the forecast since this morning. The Storm Prediction Center continues the moderate risk that now includes pretty much all of the ArkLaTex. Scattered storms will increase during the evening across the region. As upper-level support approaches from the west, the storms will form into a line that will move across the ArkLaTex tonight.

Potential storm impacts

The biggest concern with tonight’s severe weather outbreak will be the potential for some widespread straight-line wind damage. Embedded with the line that will move through could be large areas where wind gusts possibly exceed 80 mph. This could result in widespread power outages in areas affected. The next biggest concern will be the possible tornadoes from discrete cells ahead of the line and embedded within the line. Heavy rain could become an issue and produce flash flooding. Any flooding issues should be rather isolated and probably confined to the northern edge of the area. Finally, hail will be possible with one or two reports of quarter-sized hail possible.

You can see in the loop from Futurecast below that it is quite possible that we could see some discrete cells form out ahead of the main line. If we are going to have any strong tornadoes, these would most likely be where they would form.

Storm Timing

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Friday

73° / 54°
Strong to severe thunderstorms
Strong to severe thunderstorms 100% 73° 54°

Saturday

57° / 30°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 57° 30°

Sunday

58° / 40°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 58° 40°

Monday

66° / 56°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 66° 56°

Tuesday

74° / 63°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 74° 63°

Wednesday

76° / 48°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 76° 48°

Thursday

59° / 47°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 59° 47°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

8 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
50%
72°

73°

9 PM
Strong Storms
80%
73°

72°

10 PM
Strong Storms/Wind
80%
72°

70°

11 PM
Strong Storms
100%
70°

69°

12 AM
Strong Storms
100%
69°

69°

1 AM
Strong Storms
100%
69°

64°

2 AM
Strong Storms
100%
64°

63°

3 AM
Strong Storms
90%
63°

62°

4 AM
Strong Storms
60%
62°

61°

5 AM
Scattered Strong Storms
60%
61°

59°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
58°

56°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
56°

54°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
54°

51°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
51°

48°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

