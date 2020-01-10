Severe weather update Friday 2:30 pm: Widespread and significant severe weather possible tonight

Not much has changed in the forecast since this morning. The Storm Prediction Center continues the moderate risk that now includes pretty much all of the ArkLaTex. Scattered storms will increase during the evening across the region. As upper-level support approaches from the west, the storms will form into a line that will move across the ArkLaTex tonight.

Potential storm impacts

The biggest concern with tonight’s severe weather outbreak will be the potential for some widespread straight-line wind damage. Embedded with the line that will move through could be large areas where wind gusts possibly exceed 80 mph. This could result in widespread power outages in areas affected. The next biggest concern will be the possible tornadoes from discrete cells ahead of the line and embedded within the line. Heavy rain could become an issue and produce flash flooding. Any flooding issues should be rather isolated and probably confined to the northern edge of the area. Finally, hail will be possible with one or two reports of quarter-sized hail possible.

You can see in the loop from Futurecast below that it is quite possible that we could see some discrete cells form out ahead of the main line. If we are going to have any strong tornadoes, these would most likely be where they would form.

Storm Timing

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Latest NWS warnings

Latest NWS Tornado Warnings