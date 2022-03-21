A strong storm system will bring a chance of severe weather and flash flooding to parts of the ArkLaTex Monday night. All severe weather threats will be possible. Sunshine returns Wednesday and will likely stick around into next week.

Severe weather potential: A very strong storm system will approach the ArkLaTex from the west Monday night. Shower and thunderstorms will slowly move across the area and will bring the threat of damaging wind, large hail, and a tornado or two. As of right now, the tornado risk is looking highest over the southwestern quarter of the ArkLaTex but can’t be ruled out anywhere. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a slight to enhanced severe weather risk for most of the area.

Severe Weather risks for the rest of today and tonight

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will see thunderstorms increase over the area from northwest to southeast Monday evening and Monday night. The heavy rain will gradually move out of the area Tuesday morning. Most hi-res modes including Futurecast show the line slowing down somewhere over the ArkLaTex Monday night. This could cause an issue for flash flooding wherever it occurs. I will discuss where the chances are highest below. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday with the clouds giving way to a partly cloudy sky Wednesday.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Futurecast hail/tornadoes: Futurecast shows that hail will be possible anywhere in the area but the hail risk will probably be highest over the SW quarter of the ArkLaTex. A few tornadoes will also be possible anywhere in our area. As of right now, Futurecast shows that risk will be highest over the southern half of the area. The big question with any rotating storms will be can that rotation extend down to the surface. Again, the chances of that happening are looking highest the farther south you live.

Heavy rain: High-resolution models including Futurecast continue to show that we will see a swath of some rather impressive rainfall totals set up somewhere over the ArkLaTex. There is pretty good agreement that the heaviest rain could fall in a swath that extends from near Center, Tx to Shreveport to Magnolia. Three to six inches of rain will be possible in these areas or wherever the projected stall of the line occurs. The rest of the ArkLaTex will likely see rainfall totals in the 1-3” range.

Futurecast 72 hr rainfall potential





Quiet weather for the rest of the week: A quiet weather pattern will settle into the ArkLaTex from Wednesday through next weekend and the first half of next week. After highs Monday and Tuesday in the 70s, we will cool down into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Look for another warming trend to follow with highs returning to 80 degrees by the first part of next week. Overnight lows will likely be in the 50s and 60s. Our next chance of rain will probably hold off until next Wednesday. As of right now, severe weather is looking unlikely next week.