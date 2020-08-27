90-year-old Natchitoches man escapes serious injury when tree falls into his home

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 90-year-old man escaped serious injury after a tree fell into his house this morning as Hurricane Laura made her up the central and northwestern corridor of Louisiana.

Thomas Boone, was inside his home when the huge tree in the backyard of his DeSoto Street home fell, but managed to escape with only a few cuts on his arm.



It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, and he went across the street to a neighbor’s home until his daughter and granddaughter arrived.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.