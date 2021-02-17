Radar

All flights out of Shreveport Regional Airport canceled due to winter weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All flights out of Shreveport Regional Airport have been canceled along with most arrivals due to winter weather.

All departures were also canceled on Tuesday, with the exception of two Delta flights in and out of Atlanta.

Three flights set to come in from Charlotte, Tallahassee, and Atlanta on Wednesday remained scheduled as of late Wednesday morning but could be canceled as well if snow turns to sleet and freezing rain as currently predicted.

The airport says staff has been working to keep the runways clear of snow and ice.

Check updated flight information at FlyShreveport.com. Travelers are urged to contact their airlines for rebooking and flight information.

