Along with homeowners, Louisiana renters can apply for FEMA assistance

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Renters whose home or property was damaged by Hurricane Laura can apply for federal disaster assistance.

Renters as well as homeowners may qualify for grants for essential personal property and other disaster-related expenses as well.

These may include repairing or replacing:

• Furniture, appliances, clothing, schoolbooks and supplies.

• Occupational tools and other job-related equipment required by an employer as a condition of employment.

• Primary vehicles.

• Medical and dental bills.

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov and enter your address to find out if your parish is declared for Individual Assistance.

To register for help:

• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).

• Visit disasterassistance.gov/.

• Download the FEMA Mobile App.

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service. Page 2 of 2

The initial rental grant is for a 60-day period and can be reviewed for further assistance.

The deadline to register for FEMA help is Oct. 27, 2020.

