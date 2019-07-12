ArkLaTex sandbag locations

Tracking the Tropics banner

(KTAL/KMSS) – Sandbags are being made available at the following locations around the ArkLaTex in preparation for potentially heavy rainfall that could come to parts of the area from Tropical Storm Barry.

Times and locations for sandbag pickup can be found below.

Caddo Parish: Caddo Parish Fleet Service Department has sandbags available to citizens. Sandbags and sand are available by calling 318-226-6936.

DeSoto Parish: DeSoto Parish Road Department located at 424 Liberty Lane in Grand Cane. They are available Friday, 7/12/2019, until 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, 7/13/2019, between the hours of 6:00 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Webster Parish: Webster Parish Public Works Departments

Natchitoches Parish: Natchitoches Public Works Building -110 Mill St

Times of operation are subject to change due to the storm. Stay with Arklatexhomepage.com for the latest updates on Tropical Storm Barry as it approaches.

