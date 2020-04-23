ArkLaTex severe weather updates

(KTAL/KMSS) – Storms brought flash flooding to parts of the ArkLaTex Wednesday, leaving streets covered with water and creating a hazard for drivers.

Heavy winds and rain pounded the Shreveport Bossier area, and by 6:30 p.m. and Bossier, by 6:30 p.m., Shreveport police were reporting Youree Drive and Kings Highway were 95 percent under water all the way to Southfield, and police had to shut down the entrance to the Anderson Island neighborhood at East Washington and Youree Drive.