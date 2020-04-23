Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
BCPD seeks public’s help in finding two runaway teens
Top Stories
The Chamber of Commerce speaks about state of business in Shreveport
Video
ETX growers needed amid demand for market boxes
Bossier deputies hand out nearly 20,000 protective masks
Video
DPSB appoints L.J. Mayweather Jr.’s wife to fill District 11 seat after his death
Coronavirus
Unsung Heroes
Coronavirus Closures
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Texas Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Keep Calm & Carry Out
We’re Open
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
ArkLaTex severe weather updates
Top Stories
Scattered strong storms possible late Friday afternoon and evening..weekend still looking pleasant
Breezy and comfortable Thursday, a chance of thunderstorms returns late Friday
At least 7 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana
Your Weather Authority app available now for iOS and Android
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
MLB Texas
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
The Latest: McShay misses draft telecast with coronavirus
NASCAR teams OK to work in N.C. shops, a key step in return
Beane dismisses buzz of Bills being AFC East front-runners
NCAA moves toward allowing athletes to be paid sponsors
Community
Events
Contests
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
20 Texarkana nonprofits to participate in East Texas giving day
Top Stories
2020 Red River Balloon Rally converted from festival to overflight
Logansport HS honoring 2020 graduating seniors in creative ways during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Manpower and Benton Mayor to partner with NWLA food bank for drive-thru food distribution
How to keep your community clean during COVID-19 pandemic
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Staying in shape during stay home order
Video
Top Stories
Exercising in isolation: An idea whose time has come
Video
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
‘The Chi’ star arrested for drugs, weapons in Mississippi
Top Stories
Online conspiracy theorists twist singer’s COVID-19 death
Top Stories
With new time and busier schedule, HBO’s ‘Axios’ thinks big
Alex Trebek is trending on Twitter, but he’s just fine
Beyoncé identifies groups receiving $6M in coronavirus aid
Beyoncé identifies groups receiving $6M in coronavirus aid
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video
Search
Search
Search
ArkLaTex severe weather updates
Severe Weather
Posted:
Apr 23, 2020 / 04:43 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 23, 2020 / 04:50 PM CDT
7-Day & Hourly
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Thursday
77°
/
57°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear
20%
77°
57°
Friday
83°
/
58°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun
20%
83°
58°
Saturday
76°
/
54°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds
10%
76°
54°
Sunday
78°
/
58°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
10%
78°
58°
Monday
80°
/
64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds
10%
80°
64°
Tuesday
80°
/
66°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms
50%
80°
66°
Wednesday
80°
/
58°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
30%
80°
58°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
75°
7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°
71°
8 PM
Clear
0%
71°
68°
9 PM
Clear
0%
68°
66°
10 PM
Clear
0%
66°
64°
11 PM
Clear
10%
64°
64°
12 AM
Clear
10%
64°
62°
1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
62°
62°
2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
62°
61°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°
59°
4 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
59°
58°
5 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
58°
58°
6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
58°
58°
7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
58°
61°
8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°
65°
9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°
72°
10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°
74°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°
77°
12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°
78°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°
79°
2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°
80°
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°
81°
4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°
82°
5 PM
Sunny
10%
82°
82°
6 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
82°
Interactive Radar
More Weather Tools
River Levels and Forecasts
Rainfall Estimates
Lake Levels and Forecasts
ArkLaTex Burn Bans
Weather Headlines
ArkLaTex severe weather updates
Scattered strong storms possible late Friday afternoon and evening..weekend still looking pleasant
Breezy and comfortable Thursday, a chance of thunderstorms returns late Friday
At least 7 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana
Your Weather Authority app available now for iOS and Android
Is your severe weather plan up to date?
More Weather
Weather Blog
COVID-19 guidance on tornado safe place shelters
Video
Is your severe weather plan up to date?
Video
Weather blog: A few spots left in the 2020 Weathernator Forecasting Contest.. a blast from my past
Weather blog: A final outlook for the upcoming winter.. still looks dry but could get colder than expected
ArkLaTex drought update October 3rd
Weather Blog: Become an NWS Skywarn weather spotter without leaving your home
More weather blog
Salute the Badge
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Arklatex’s Remarkable Women
Standout Students
The Lynn Vance Show
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Top Stories
BCPD seeks public’s help in finding two runaway teens
Bossier deputies hand out nearly 20,000 protective masks
Video
DPSB appoints L.J. Mayweather Jr.’s wife to fill District 11 seat after his death
Silver Star Nation Special: Who will the Dallas Cowboys take in the 2020 Draft?
Texas law enforcement labor group asks Gov. Abbott to designate officer COVID-19 cases as ‘line-of-duty’ illness
Video
More Top Stories
Don't Miss
Alex Trebek is trending on Twitter, but he’s just fine
‘Will & Grace’ says goodbye for the second time tonight on KTAL NBC 6
Video
Video demonstrates potential dangers of not wearing a mask
Video
Man’s social media posts against stay-at-home order go viral after he dies from COVID-19
Video
‘COVID toes’: Puzzling condition a possible coronavirus symptom in young people
Video
Tennessee brothers who hoarded 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer reach agreement with state
Video
Tom Brady caught working out in closed Tampa park, mayor says
Video