BAFB facilities move to ‘mission-essential’ status due to severe weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base is moving into a ‘mission essential’ status due to inclement weather coming to the ArkLaTex.

According to BAFB, the transition will begin on Sunday and go through Wednesday.

All gates will ‘soft’ close at 6 p.m. Sunday. The West (Main) Gate will remain open for 24 hour

operation, while the North and Industrial Gates will remain closed. The Bodcau Gate will be open

during normal operating hours. Only emergency essential travel is authorized on base until

Wednesday.

The Child Development Center, Commissary, Main Base Exchange, 2nd Medical

Group and all base facilities will remain closed until further notice.

Although, the 2nd Medical Group will be closed, it will work to reschedule all missed appointments and prioritize prescription refills when roads are passable. The Red River Dining Facility will remain open under holiday hours.

All base facility managers will monitor buildings for leaks and other damages, and will watch for

excessive ice buildup on power lines. The 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron will prioritize

road preparations and recovery such as bridges, gates and main intersections on the base.

Base leadership recommends that all on-base and off-base residents to keep pets inside, drip

faucets as needed, salt sidewalks outside homes to prevent icy walkways, keep an eye on their homes and surrounding areas for damage, avoid driving on all roads unless an emergency occurs, and to remain indoors during the duration of the storm.



Please monitor www.barksdale.af.mil for updated facility hours, closures, and other relevant

information.