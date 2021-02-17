Boil advisory issued for Natchitoches Water Distribution System

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory has been issued for the entirety of the Natchitoches Water Distribution System due to low water pressure.

This drop in water pressure has been caused by the winter weather conditions that the area has experienced over the past several days. These conditions have placed a strain on the city’s water system due to frozen water lines and broken pipes resulting in a loss of water pressure.

It is recommended that water be disinfected before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute mark starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another)